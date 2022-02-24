ERS increases visiting hours

The GHA, following the advice of the Director of Public Health, has reviewed the current visiting regime at ERS sites, as part of their routine weekly review of the COVID-19 incidence in the community.

With effect from 24th of February, two visitors will be allowed to visit each resident at ERS premises per day. However, only 1 visitor per resident will be allowed at any time. Visiting hours will also be widened and will be allowed between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm.ERS would like to reassure the public that screening will continue to operate for both staff members and visitors and continue to maintain a safe environment for the residents.

