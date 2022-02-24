Street Art Walk and Gallery Tours

Gibraltar Cultural Services has hosted twenty school classes from six educational establishments as part of the 2022 Youth Arts Jamboree programme, with tours of the Street Art Mural walk, GEMA Gallery and the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery.

Age groups have varied from A-level to the youngest being Year1 students.Pupils have learnt about the murals which can be found in different areas of urban Gibraltar as part of the Government’s Street Art initiative. The pupils were also met by some of the artists involved in these creations, Eleanor Dobbs and Jessica Darch who created the murals at Octopus House, Prince Edward’s Gate and Fountain Ramp.

