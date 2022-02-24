Register of Property Occupation is commenced

The register has been developed with Land Property Services and is fully integrated into the Gov.gi eServices portal, and will provide Government with an accurate and live record of people who reside in Gibraltar and be used to verify an individual's address across all Government departments.The Register will enhance Government’s ability to ensure that only entitled persons have access to benefits and services available to residents of Gibraltar, as well as to facilitate the delivery of eServices and avoid the need for multiple duplication across Government in requiring citizens to satisfy different Departments and Agencies of their residential address.With effect from the 24th February 2022, residents will have a legal requirement to register and detail the names of all persons who are residing in their property whether owned by them, rented or licensed by them. They will require to complete this registration within 3 months from the commencement.

