Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 24th February 2022
Total tests done: 512,357
Test results pending:221
Test results received: 512,136
Confirmed cases: 15,256 (+86)
Active cases: 535 (519: residents, 16: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,489 (+51)
Self-isolation: 682
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 8
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 101,936 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 59 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 19 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,847
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,890
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 241
Booster: 29,671
24-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR