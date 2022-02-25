Vandalism in Gibraltar’s parks is unacceptable

The Department of the Environment is concerned over vandalism that has taken place in Gibraltar’s parks. Warmer days have seen an increase in park attendance for their enjoyment, as they have a lot to offer both adults and children, which is very welcome.

Unfortunately, they have also attracted concerning behaviour from some, who have shown little respect for park rules by indiscriminately vandalising.The Department has been informed of broken bollards, spoiled amenities, defaced walls and furniture, making our Parks unsightly and unsafe, especially for our children. This could sadly end in an accident and potential injury.

