Chief Minister’s statement on the Crisis in Ukraine

None of us expected to witness such unforgivable aggression in Europe in our lifetimes.Gibraltar therefore joins with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, leaders of other nations and people around the World in condemning this action in the most strident terms.Our thoughts and prayers today are with the people of Ukraine.Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, within the limits of our powers, will join with and support Her Majesty’s Government in London in taking whatever action is necessary to persuade Russia to reverse its decision and to withdraw its forces from Ukraine, and to stop any other adverse interference in that country which undermines its sovereignty.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR