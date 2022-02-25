Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 25th February 2022
Total tests done: 513,118
Test results pending:193
Test results received: 512,925
Confirmed cases: 15,313 (+57)
Active cases: 481 (465: residents, 16: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,599 (+110)
Self-isolation: 608
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 8
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,042 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 40 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,882
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,898
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 243
Booster: 29,689
