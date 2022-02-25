Flag of Ukraine flies from No 6 Convent Place

The flag of Ukraine will fly from No 6 Convent Place this weekend, as a mark of solidarity of Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and the people of Gibraltar with the people of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.
Gibraltar condemns the unforgivable and unprecedented actions by Russia in the strongest of
terms. Gibraltar’s thoughts and prayers are with the Government and people of Ukraine at this dark
hour.
The flag of Ukraine will be lowered on Monday 28th February 2022.
25-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR