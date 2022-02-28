Gibraltar’s actions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Removal of visa waiver for Russian nationals
The Government published on Friday an amendment to Directions made under section 11A of Immigration, Asylum and Refugee Act, so as to remove Russian nationals who are holders of valid multiple entry Schengen Visas from the list of persons who are authorised to enter and remain in Gibraltar for a limited period without the need for a valid entry permit under section 12(1) of that Act.
Russian nationals will now require a valid visa to enter Gibraltar.
Russia Today services suspended in Gibraltar
The Chief Minister has requested that all satellite and cable TV providers in Gibraltar suspend the broadcasting of all Russia Today services in Gibraltar.
