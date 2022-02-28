Waste now able to be exported to Spain after delays

by PANORAMA reporter Six thousand tonnes of Gibraltar’s household waste and bulky items left stagnant for several weeks in the rubbish tip due to delays in paperwork is now able to be exported; the Government of Gibraltar has confirmed.

Due to delays in securing the additional papers needed to export and transport rubbish to Spain since Gibraltar left the EU, 2,800-3000 tons of Municipal Solid Waste and 2,400-3000 tons of bulky items had built up at the rubbish tip.

On Friday, the Government stated that Lorries had already started to remove the rubbish from the Europa Advance Road tip, and were leaving for the recycling centre in Spain on the same day.

