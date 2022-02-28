Sixth round of UK-EU talks

The sixth round of negotiations between the UK and the EU about the future relationship of Gibraltar resumes in London tomorrow and Wednesday.

This round was split into two parts, the first of which was held in Brussels last week.The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will connect virtually into the room as has been the case until now. The Attorney General, supported by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, will both be present in the room.

