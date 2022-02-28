Past and Present: The Alameda Gardens

by RYAN ASQUEZ The Alameda Gardens – or simply ‘la Alameda’ – are a hugely popular site for both locals and visitors alike. According to VisitGibraltar.gi, ‘for most visitors…it is the beauty of the plants and trees which make the Alameda such a magical place’.

Indeed, the Alameda – or Gibraltar Botanic Gardens – host a large number of plants and trees, including a Dragon Tree which is around 300 years old. Likewise, a wide variety of wildlife, including bats, seasonal birds and reptiles, can be found in ‘la Alameda’. The Gardens, however, have a long and rich history which dates back to the Georgian period.FOUNDING THE ALAMEDA GARDENSThe Alameda Gardens are over 200 years old. In 1816, General Sir George Don, Governor of Gibraltar, ordered the foundation of the Gardens, which were opened that same year.

