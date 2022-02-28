Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 391 (378: residents, 13: visitors)Recovered cases: 14,832 (+233)Self-isolation: 497Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 102,113 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 94 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,902Vaccines done (second dose): 40,905Vaccines done (third dose): 263Vaccines (fourth dose): 243Booster: 29,696

28-02-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR