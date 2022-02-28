Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 28th February 2022
Total tests done: 514,605
Test results pending:198
Test results received: 514,407
Confirmed cases: 15,428 (+115)
Active cases: 391 (378: residents, 13: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,832 (+233)
Self-isolation: 497
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,113 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 94 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,902
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,905
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 243
Booster: 29,696
