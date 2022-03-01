Russia sanctions Gibraltar

The Government of the Russian Federation has published a list which bans the overflight of its airspace by aircraft from 36 countries - including Gibraltar.

This follows the ban on the overflight of the airspace of U.K., EU and other countries by Russian aircraft and airlines. Gibraltar too has banned the use of the airport by Russian airlines or private aircraft.Gibraltar has no airlines or aircraft registered here consequently the Russian ban will have zero impact!

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR