Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 1 March 2022
Total tests done: 515,557
Test results pending: 238
Test results received: 515,319
Confirmed cases: 15,488 (+60)
Active cases: 397 (382: residents, 15: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,886(+54)
Self-isolation: 505
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,242 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 54 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,968
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,917
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 253
Booster: 29,737
