Ralph Capurro Falklands, veteran and model figure enthusiast - part 1

Ralph Capurro is well known locally both for his many years of service in the army as well as his work with model soldiers and figures, particularly in exhibitions. We met with Ralph to learn more about his life and work. MODEL FIGURES Ralph’s passion for model figures began at a very young age.

‘I started when I was at a very early age, I must have been about 6 or 7 years old’, he said. He used to find jobs around the neighbourhood, such as shopping for neighbours, to earn some extra money. In addition to the pocket money which his parents would give him, he would use these funds to purchase toy figures.At the time there were only a few places which sold these figures: one was La Ganga, and there was another shop in City Mill Lane.

