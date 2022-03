Minister for The Port, Vijay Daryanani, in his capacity as Chairman of The Gibraltar Port Authority, has today instructed the Captain of the Port not to provide access to Gibraltar Port,

or any services, supplies or facilities provided by or from Gibraltar Port, to any ship which is believed to be:• Owned, controlled, charted, or operated by any person connected with Russia.

