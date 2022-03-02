BABY OF THE YEAR 2021 PRESENTED WITH PRIZES

The winners of the Baby of the Year 2021 Competition were presented with their prizes at the PANORAMA offices yesterday morning. The competition was organised by Lorraine Baldachino and Nayma Bula from PANORAMA.

Each winner was presented with an inscribed trophy donated by PANORAMA, along with an array of other prizes which have been donated by the competition’s sponsors.There was a positive and upbeat mood all round as the babies and their families arrived to collect their prizes.

02-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR