FRONTIER MOBILITY RED ALERT: GIBRALTAR STARES AT WORST CASE SCENARIO

There cannot be many Gibraltarians left at this advanced stage of European Union-UK treaty talks regarding our future, still unaware of the dreaded consequences of a Non-Negotiated Outcome.

Regrettably many seem to be afflicted by a type of Pompey syndrome or believe that we are somehow protected by some higher power which will ultimately shield us from the worst consequences of crashing out of the EU without a deal. It is about time that people realized that we are not, and that Britain is in no position to repeat the ‘support and sustain’ policy of the closed frontier years.

SECURING A TREATY

The choice therefore is between securing a treaty that guarantees an area of “shared prosperity” or alternatively that we fall off the edge of the precipice into the unknown.

