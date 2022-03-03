First Joint Strategic Needs Assessment Meeting

We spoke to Dr Helen Carter, Director of Public Health, ahead of the meeting to learn more about the JSNA and its role.

DATA

Data, Dr Carter insisted, will be key in guiding the planning of services for and understanding the health needs of the people of Gibraltar.

‘Having data and evidence about how long we live, who we are, what influences how healthy we are, is really important for Gibraltar’, she said.

‘It helps us plan services, it helps us understand the health needs of the population, and I use that very deliberately, needs versus wants’.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

03-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR