Commissioning Ceremony of HMC Sentinel

HM Custom's newest vessel, the HMC Sentinel, was officially commissioned at a ceremony by Customs House yesterday afternoon. Built by Damen Shipyard, the vessel is 14.5 metres long overall.

Acting Collector of Customs, Mr John Payas, welcomed all present to the ceremony.

‘It is with great pride that we today present our latest vessel, HMC Sentinel’, he said.

‘She has the distinction of being the largest and most capable vessel ever commissioned into service with HM Customs Gibraltar’.

