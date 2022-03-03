Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 401 (386: residents, 15: visitors)Recovered cases: 14,973 (+47)Self-isolation: 515Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 2Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 102,497 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 39 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 41,978Vaccines done (second dose): 40,922Vaccines done (third dose): 263Vaccines (fourth dose): 253Booster: 29,760

