Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 3 March 2022
Total tests done: 517,168
Test results pending: 203
Test results received: 516,965
Confirmed cases: 15,573 (+47)
Active cases: 401 (386: residents, 15: visitors)
Recovered cases: 14,973 (+47)
Self-isolation: 515
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,497 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 39 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 9 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,978
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,922
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 253
Booster: 29,760
01-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR