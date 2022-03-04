IN PERSPECTIVE: Russian invasion of Ukraine

by RYAN ASQUEZ The Russian invasion of Ukraine is dominating headlines around the world. News reports have shown the terrible suffering endured by the Ukrainian people as a result of this military invasion.

Gibraltar has a small Ukrainian community which has been working hard to raise awareness about the plight of the Ukrainian people as well as find ways to support them. We spoke to Anastasia Grigorash, who lives in Gibraltar and is originally from Kyiv.



KYIV

Anastasia described Kyiv as a beautiful city.

‘We have an incredible cultural heritage, with a lot of sites protected by UNESCO’, she said.

‘Right now, Kyiv is being invaded by Russian military forces. There were several missiles which destroyed several buildings and hospitals’.

