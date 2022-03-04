Ukraine march for peace

by PANORAMA REPORTERS A stroll for Ukraine with the aim of promoting peace rather than violence took place yesterday. The event drew a crowd which police estimated to number around 4-500 people. Members of the community came together at the Piazza before beginning the stroll to Casemates Square.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Government Ministers were in attendance to show their support, alongside members of the Opposition.Organiser Djamal Adib explained why he arranged the stroll. He said: "It is very important that we show compassion for the people in Ukraine. It’s important we show people in Gibraltar are against war, in favour of peace and we are all shocked that this invasion has happened."We need to show that we support people in Ukraine, Ukrainians in Gibraltar and motivate everyone to continue to help, to connect people."

04-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR