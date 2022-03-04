Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 4 March 2022
Total tests done: 517,725
Test results pending: 201
Test results received: 517,524
Confirmed cases: 15,609 (+36)
Active cases: 382 (370: residents, 12: visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,028 (+55)
Self-isolation: 499
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 7
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,583 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 27 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 7 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,995
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,943
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 258
Booster: 29,796
04-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR