Covid-19 Exit Strategy Announced

Accompanied by Director of Public Health Dr Helen Carter, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced Gibraltar’s Covid-19 exit strategy at a Press Conference in No 6 Convent Place last Friday.
‘Twenty-four months ago, I appeared before you live also from here, the seat of your Government, to announce lockdown measures’, Mr Picardo said.
‘A long two years later, I now appear before you in order to set out a further Exit Strategy plan for a phased reduction of our existing restrictions’.
‘We must, nonetheless, remind ourselves that, while the incidence and severity of COVID-19 is reduced by vaccination, the possibility of infection is not completely eradicated by it’, he added.
‘The exit strategy therefore maintains a cautious approach. We will maintain a specific focus on continuing to protect the most vulnerable in our Community from unnecessary risk’.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
07-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR