Sisters sell homemade products to raise funds for Ukraine

Therefore, this past weekend made the decision to sell homemade soaps, candles and slime at the Generous Hearts car boot sale and managed to raise £60 for the appeal.Grandmother and founder of Generous Hearts charity, Daphne Mcgrail-Trico explained to PANORAMA that the girls started making and selling handmade products for the car boot sales, which are held in the Queens Cinema car park last year.However, after hearing Daphne talk about the charities recent appeal for medicine and supplies to send to those in need in Ukraine; Kayley, who is 13-years-old and ten-year-old Arianne donate the money they made on Sunday to the Ukrainian appeal.

08-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR