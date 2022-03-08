Wear purple for International Women’s Day 2022

by MEGAN STRINGER Today marks International Women’s Day 2022, an event that has been celebrated globally every year on March 8th since 1911. It is a day to celebrate the economic, social, political and cultural achievements of women, alongside raising the profile for women’s equality.

The day was cultivated out of the labour movement and is now recognised by the UN.International Women's Day was first celebrated in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, with this year being the 111st year celebrating. In 1975, the day was made official when the United Nations started raising awareness of the day. In 1996, the first theme was "Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future".The day has now become a yearly occasion to celebrate how far women have come throughout the years.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR