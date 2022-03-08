Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 8 March 2022
Total tests done: 519,866
Test results pending: 240
Test results received: 519,626
Confirmed cases: 15,717 (+40)
Active cases: 254 (245: residents, 9: visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,304 (+59)
Self-isolation: 340
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,729 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 28 new resident case in Gibraltar today,
9 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,998
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,951
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 265
Booster: 29,818
