Meet the 20 Candidates

The GSD Executive has now approved the voting process for the second round of elections to the Executive. As the Party has announced there are 20 candidates for the 8 remaining elected places on the 30 plus strong Executive.

Other elected places were filled in the first elected round in January. There have been more than 30 candidates come forward for the elected places. This is a clear sign of the momentum and regeneration of the GSD.Party Members are being written to with the candidate details and an invitation to cast their vote at Party HQ in College Lane from Monday 14 March to Wednesday 16 March during the hours of 10am-7pm and on Thursday 17 March from 10am to 12 noon. The count will commence as soon as the poll closes at noon on Thursday 17 March with the result announced once the count process has concluded that day.

10-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR