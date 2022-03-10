Third competition of the year for Gibraltar Fishing Club

A total of 18 anglers took part during the late afternoon and night event which lasted six hours.Although no huge fish were landed, this was more than made up by the large number of fish landed. The more experienced anglers managed to catch an average of more than seventy fish, with Oscar Sanchez landing and recording a catch of 108 fish.As usual, most fish were returned alive, other than those kept for the table.

