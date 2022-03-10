4th doses of COVID vaccine begin to be rolled out to over 60’s

The offering of the fourth dose came last Friday after Chief Minister Fabian Picardo stated that as part of the COVID-19 exit strategy, second booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were being offered to those over 60 years of age, due to data in Gibraltar showing immunity is fading and there is an increasing case incidence in this age group. This age group are also at higher risk of complications arising from COVID infection.In January, the GHA began to invite a small number of immuno-compromised patients to receive a 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Tuesday March 9th, according to official figures - 273 people have received their fourth dose.

10-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR