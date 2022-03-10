Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 10 March 2022
Total tests done: 521,091
Test results pending:211
Test results received: 520,880
Confirmed cases: 15,792 (+28)
Active cases: 272 (261: residents, 11: visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,354 (+26)
Self-isolation: 367
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,815 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 21 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 41,998
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,958
Vaccines done (third dose): 263
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 30,230
