Gibraltar contributions included in Commonwealth magazine ‘The Parliamentarian’

Gibraltar’s 2019 delegation to the Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Adriana Lopez and Aaron Santos, have contributed to ‘The Parliamentarian’, a quarterly Journal of Commonwealth Parliaments edited by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Adriana Lopez and Aaron Santos represented Gibraltar at the 10th Commonwealth Youth Parliament (CYP) held in New Delhi, India in 2019 following an essay competition organised by the Gibraltar Parliament. Their contribution in this prestigious Commonwealth magazine comes about largely due to their involvement in the CYP.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR