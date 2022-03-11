Gibraltar’s Obscure Heritage Assets
COLUMNS FROM THE CONVENT OF LA MERCED, TRAFALGAR BUILDING & IRISH TOWN
Passers-by may notice a set of interesting columns on the façade of Trafalgar Building. These columns are in fact originally from the cloister of the Convento de Nuestra Señora de la Merced. Founded during the late 16th century, this was a Mercedarian friary which was originally located on the site of Cloister Building in Irish Town. Two more columns from the friary are located in Corks Restaurant, while a further column can be found in a nearby patio.
