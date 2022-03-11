Gibraltar’s Obscure Heritage Assets

 Friday, March 11, 2022 - 09:45
by RYAN ASQUEZ
It goes without saying that Gibraltar is a place that is extremely rich in heritage and history. We all know about our city’s prominent heritage assets – the Moorish Castle, Gorham’s Cave, King’s Bastion, to name a few. But what about those more obscure pieces of heritage that are not in plain sight? In this article, we will be examining some lesser-known examples of local heritage which are nonetheless important historical objects and structures meriting protection and preservation.

COLUMNS FROM THE CONVENT OF LA MERCED, TRAFALGAR BUILDING & IRISH TOWN
Passers-by may notice a set of interesting columns on the façade of Trafalgar Building. These columns are in fact originally from the cloister of the Convento de Nuestra Señora de la Merced. Founded during the late 16th century, this was a Mercedarian friary which was originally located on the site of Cloister Building in Irish Town. Two more columns from the friary are located in Corks Restaurant, while a further column can be found in a nearby patio.


