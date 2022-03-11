Gibraltar’s Obscure Heritage Assets

by RYAN ASQUEZ

It goes without saying that Gibraltar is a place that is extremely rich in heritage and history. We all know about our city’s prominent heritage assets – the Moorish Castle, Gorham’s Cave, King’s Bastion, to name a few. But what about those more obscure pieces of heritage that are not in plain sight? In this article, we will be examining some lesser-known examples of local heritage which are nonetheless important historical objects and structures meriting protection and preservation.