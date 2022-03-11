Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 11th March 2022
Total tests done: 521,652
Test results pending:258
Test results received: 521,394
Confirmed cases: 15,840 (+48)
Active cases: 263 (253: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,413 (+59)
Self-isolation: 357
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 2
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 102,856 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 38 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 14 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,010
Vaccines done (second dose): 40,966
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 271
Booster: 30,693
