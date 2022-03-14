Commonwealth Day 2022

Whilst HM Government of Gibraltar has continued to negotiate Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union, it has also sought to continue to develop and deepen its relationships across the Commonwealth.In 2019 Gibraltar joined the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), the business arm of the Commonwealth and an office was opened in Gibraltar last year. The CWEIC aims to promote trade and investment across all countries and territories of the Commonwealth by linking its Strategic Partners, which includes HM Government of Gibraltar, with each other.

