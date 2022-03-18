Diocese of Gibraltar to hold appeal for Ukraine this weekend

To learn more about the appeal, we spoke to Father John Pardo, Vicar General of the Diocese.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar will be holding an appeal for Ukraine this weekend, with special collections to take place across local churches.

‘As usual, when there is an extraordinary humanitarian crisis, the Bishop asks the parishes to organise a special collection on a particular weekend’, he explained.

‘These donations are received during the liturgies in our churches. Obviously, the unexpected, devastating, invasion of Ukraine deserves our urgent and generous support. We always use organisations which can guarantee that the donations received will get to where they are needed as safely and as directly as possible, that is, not going through additional 3rd or more parties, or suffering from too many diminishing commissions, exchange rates, etc’.

‘Furthermore, as Catholics, we always try to choose a Pontifical charity, either based at the Vatican, or coming under the Pope’s supervision. We have therefore chosen CARITAS INTERNATIONALIS for this appeal. On behalf of Bishop Zammit, thank you for your donations and for supporting our brothers and sisters in Ukraine in their dire need’.

More information about Caritas Internationalis can be found at https://www.caritas.org/who-we-are/.

Donations to the charity for Ukraine can also be made via the following link: https://www.caritas.org/ukraine-appeal-22/.

18-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR