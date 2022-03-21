Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 352 (335: residents, 17 visitors)Recovered cases: 15,763 (+107)Self-isolation: 458Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,087 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 106 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,025Vaccines done (second dose): 41,119Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 273Booster: 31,592

