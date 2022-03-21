Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 21st March 2022
Total tests done: 526,928
Test results pending:220
Test results received: 526,708
Confirmed cases: 16,294 (+128)
Active cases: 352 (335: residents, 17 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,763 (+107)
Self-isolation: 458
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,087 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 106 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,025
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,119
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 31,592
