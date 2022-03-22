Chief Minister to meet with Foreign Secretary during London visit

PANORAMA spoke to the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo in London on Monday at the changing of the guards ceremony at Buckingham Palace, where the Royal Gibraltar Regiment began their month long public duties.

We asked the CM if he had anything else in his agenda whilst being in the Capital in regards to Brexit.

The Chief Minister told PANORAMA: “I am taking the opportunity whilst here to see the Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to continue the work that we do in a very joined up fashion between the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of Gibraltar to ensure that Brussels and Madrid understand fully the positions of Gibraltar and London in the context of the UK-EU Treaty.

