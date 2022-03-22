Royal Gibraltar Regiment begin Public Duties in London

Between the 21st March and 15th April 2022, the RG will deliver Public Duties at Buckingham Palace, St James’s Palace, The Tower of London and Windsor Castle. The Regiment last conducted Public Duties in London in 2012.During the tour of duty, the Regiment will also be receiving new colours at Windsor Castle, and is the third time the regiment has been presented new colours.Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace is the ceremony where The Queen's Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace to the New Guard.

