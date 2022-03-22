Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 22nd March 2022
Total tests done: 527,849
Test results pending:227
Test results received: 527,622
Confirmed cases: 16,402 (+108)
Active cases: 410 (396: residents, 14 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,804 (+41)
Self-isolation: 518
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,152 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 90 new resident case in Gibraltar today, were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,026
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,123
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 31,895
22-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR