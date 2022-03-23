JUBILITA: Celebration the Platinum Jubilee

Jubilita is a one-off food festival and a uniquely Gibraltarian celebration of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. In this very special year, Jubilita will take place instead of the annual Calentita Food Festival, but will still feature delicious food, community celebration, and will be open to all with no entry fees.Taking place in three of Gibraltar’s City Squares – the Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park, Jubilita will celebrate each era of Her Majesty’s reign – the Coronation and Silver Jubilee, the Golden Jubilee and culminating in the Platinum Jubilee.

