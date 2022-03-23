Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 23rd March 2022
Total tests done: 528,501
Test results pending:284
Test results received: 528,217
Confirmed cases: 16,459 (+57)
Active cases: 433 (419: residents, 14 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,833 (+29)
Self-isolation: 539
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,194 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Ofthe 45 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 12 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,028
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,205
Vaccines done (third dose): 265
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 32,077
