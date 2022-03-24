Gibraltar Int Bank Lawrence Podesta CEO to retire in 2022

Lawrence has been the CEO of the Bank from its inception in 2014 when HM Government of Gibraltar decided to set up the Government owned Bank. He was the first person employed by Government to drive the project forward and was given responsibility for all aspects of its incorporation including the Banking licence application, the design and construction of the Banks premises, the operational platforms and systems of the Bank, all of its processes and the recruitment of all its staff. Lawrence worked closely with Minister Albert Isola on behalf of the Government to develop and execute its proposal to establish a retail bank owned by the people of Gibraltar, and managed and operated independently of Government.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR