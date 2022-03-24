Opening of The Tower at HM Naval Base after refurbishment project

The Tower was built in 1905 but has not seen significant refurbishments since 1989.In a statement, British Forces Gibraltar said that ‘the decision was made in 2019 to conduct an extensive remodelling and refurbishment of The Tower in order to bring it up to modern standards and create an office space fit for the 21st Century’.Works at The Tower began in September 2020 and were completed last month. According to the statement, these works have included ‘stripping the building back to the walls and installing new walls, floors, ceilings, re-wiring and a modern fit out of the kitchens/utilities’. Additionally, the building’s external façade has been ‘washed and returned to its former glory’.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR