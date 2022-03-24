Memorial plaque unveiled for HMS H42 Submarine

The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the HMS H42 Submarine was marked yesterday with a memorial at Europa Point. A plaque was unveiled to celebrate the 26 people who sadly lost their lives exactly 100 years ago to the day.

HMS H42 was a British H class submarine, with construction of the sub beginning in September 1917. It was built by Armstrong Whitworth and was commissioned on 1 May 1919.In 1922, HMS H42 sank in an accidental collision. On the 23rd March, under the command of Royal Navy Lieutenant Douglas Staley, H42 was practising torpedo attacks against British destroyers steaming off Europa Point when she surfaced unexpectedly and was almost immediately struck by HMS Versatile.

