Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 473 (460: residents, 13 visitors)Recovered cases: 15,863 (+30)Self-isolation: 581Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 4Deaths from COVID-19: 89Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 101A total of 103,232 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 62 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 42,034Vaccines done (second dose): 41,228Vaccines done (third dose): 264Vaccines (fourth dose): 273Booster: 32,559

24-03-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR