Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Thursday 24th March 2022
Total tests done: 529,149
Test results pending:223
Test results received: 528,926
Confirmed cases: 16,530 (+71)
Active cases: 473 (460: residents, 13 visitors)
Recovered cases: 15,863 (+30)
Self-isolation: 581
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 4
Deaths from COVID-19: 89
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 101
A total of 103,232 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 62 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 16 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 42,034
Vaccines done (second dose): 41,228
Vaccines done (third dose): 264
Vaccines (fourth dose): 273
Booster: 32,559
