Young Artist Competition – People’s Choice Award

Alex has received a prize from GCS of £100.When asked to comment on his painting, Alex said: “For ‘Bishop Rapallos Ramp’, I was mainly inspired by the contrasting colours of the blue and orange lighting in the pictures I took. The painting is a composition of three photographs I had taken of three angles of the alley, which I aligned side by side to give the painting a distorted effect.”

