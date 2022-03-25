Young Artist Competition – People’s Choice Award

The People’s Choice Award at this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) Young Art Competition has been awarded to A-level student Alex Moreno, for his artwork ‘Bishop Rapallos Ramp’.
Alex has received a prize from GCS of £100.
When asked to comment on his painting, Alex said: “For ‘Bishop Rapallos Ramp’, I was mainly inspired by the contrasting colours of the blue and orange lighting in the pictures I took. The painting is a composition of three photographs I had taken of three angles of the alley, which I aligned side by side to give the painting a distorted effect.”
