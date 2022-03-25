GHA concludes recruitment for Nurse Assistant

The Gibraltar Health Authority is extremely pleased to announce that the recruitment and selection process for Nurse Assistants has now concluded.

A total of 50 candidates have been selected to cover various duties at the GHA and ERS.The successful candidates come from a cohort of bank nurses, agency workers (some originating from recruitment agencies), EDEC trainees who have successfully completed the training course and staff previously on fixed term contracts during the COVID pandemic who are being retained.

